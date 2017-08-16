Presale for Louisville football single-game tickets starts Wednesday

UofL University Louisville SPORTS generic graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (NEWS RELEASE) – A presale for University of Louisville season ticket holders began on Wednesday at 10 a.m. for three-game packages and a limited number of single-game football tickets to five of the Cardinals’ six home games

Season ticket holders were notified of the presale as well as a special promo code via email.

The public can purchase available three-game packages and single-game tickets starting on Aug. 22 at 10 a.m.

Admission for games at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium against Kent State (Sept. 23), Murray State (Sept. 30), Boston College (Oct. 14), Virginia (Nov. 11), and Syracuse (Nov. 18) are available starting at $22 per seat. Fans who have yet to purchase tickets for Louisville’s season opener versus Purdue in Indianapolis on Sept. 2 can buy them for as low as $35 per ticket.

Tickets will be on sale at the UofL Ticket Office, located near Gate 2 of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium, at 2800 South Floyd Street. The ticket office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

There are three-game packages on sale now. For $165 per seat, guarantee seats for the Cardinals’ contests against reigning national champion Clemson, Kent State, and Murray State. At $60 per ticket, fans can watch Louisville face Boston College, Virginia, and Syracuse as well as secure priority access to 2018 expansion seating.

A small quantity of season ticket packages remain, featuring all six home games, with upper-level seats for $210 and lower level tickets for $354. Visit My Cardinals Account to purchase now.

Cardinals fans may also purchase tickets by visiting Ticketmaster online at www.Ticketmaster.com, calling (800) 745-3000 or by visiting any Ticketmaster Ticket Center, including statewide Kroger locations. Convenience fees are applied with Ticketmaster orders.

Additional information or questions may be directed via email to tickets@GoCards.com or by phone at 502-GO-CARDS (462-2737).

UofL News Release