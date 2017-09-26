WHAS
Pitino on FBI probe: 'Allegations are a complete shock to me'

WHAS11 takes a look back at a conversation between WHAS Radio host Terry Meiners and UofL Coach Rick Pitino.

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 7:54 PM. EDT September 26, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – University of Louisville men's basketball Coach Rick Pitino has released a statement following the FBI’s probe of fraud and corruption involving several NCAA men’s basketball programs.

These allegations come as a complete shock to me. If true, I agree with the U.S. Attorneys Office that these third-party schemes, initiated by a few bad actors, operated to commit a fraud on the impacted universities and their basketball programs, including the University of Louisville. Our fans and supporters deserve better and I am committed to taking whatever steps are needed to ensure those responsible are held accountable.   

 

READ MORE: UofL a part of FBI investigation; four college basketball assistants arrested across U.S.

 

