Pitino on FBI probe: 'Allegations are a complete shock to me'

Mar 19, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Rick Pitino reacts against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Thomas Joseph-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Thomas Joseph, Thomas Joseph)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – University of Louisville men's basketball Coach Rick Pitino has released a statement following the FBI’s probe of fraud and corruption involving several NCAA men’s basketball programs.

These allegations come as a complete shock to me. If true, I agree with the U.S. Attorneys Office that these third-party schemes, initiated by a few bad actors, operated to commit a fraud on the impacted universities and their basketball programs, including the University of Louisville. Our fans and supporters deserve better and I am committed to taking whatever steps are needed to ensure those responsible are held accountable.