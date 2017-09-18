Petrino: Cards lacked confidence against Clemson

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Deadly shooting leaves one dead near Bashford Manor Lane
-
Early cases of the flu reported in Kentuckiana
-
Woman charged in gruesome murder of boyfriend in Baytown
-
Jeffersonville's Sacred Heart School sends uniforms to Texas
-
Man survives rattlesnake bite to the face
-
The Vault: The 1997 Ali Cup
-
Verify: Will Reese's Peanut Butter Cups be discontinued this October?
-
Morning Brew in Spanish: 9.18.2017
-
Penny Chenery, owner of Secretariat, dies
-
INTERVIEW: Students make life size Holocaust murals
More Stories
-
Lawsuit filed against LMPD after deadly Herr Lane crashSep 18, 2017, 10:15 p.m.
-
Announcement expected Tuesday on Heritage West proposalSep 18, 2017, 9:55 p.m.
-
Police investigate Prentice Street shootingSep 18, 2017, 9:59 p.m.