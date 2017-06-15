NCAA to release infraction panel report on UofL violations

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – At 11:00 a.m. Thursday a NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions will release a public report on the infractions panel's decision regarding the University of Louisville sex scandal written about in Katina Powell’s book called “Breaking Cardinal Rules.”

At noon Carol Cartwright, chief hearing officer and member of the NCAA Committee on Infractions will participate in a press call.

The University of Louisville will conduct a news conference at 12:30 p.m. UofL’s Interim President Greg Postel, Vice President/Director of Athletics Tom Jurich and Head Men's Basketball Coach Rick Pitino will address Thursday’s release of the NCAA Committee on Infractions panel decision in a news conference.

To watch the UofL news conference at 12:30, click here.

In March the NCAA released their response to UofL’s arguments on the Notice of Allegations concerning Andre McGee allegedly gave money to escorts to have sex with players and recruits at Billy Minardi Hall and other locations.

The NCAA says Coach Rick Pitino failed to demonstrate he created an atmosphere of compliance and monitor his staff. The NCAA says Pitino could have conducted frequent spot checks to find potential or existing compliance problems.

The NCCA response states:

“Pitino failed to demonstrate he actively looked for red flags, asked pointed questions or even occasionally solicited honest feedback from McGee about activities occurring under his supervision. These are basic elements of a head coach’s obligation to monitor.”

They say if he saw no problems with how McGee managed recruiting it was because he was not looking for them. According to the NCAA, he would ask how they would work with the team and not how they spent their time during their visit to the school.

A theme throughout the NCAA’s response was the amount of money provided by Andre McGee and the NCAA states it doesn’t matter how much money he provided for the alleged sex acts and adult entertainment, only that it was a severe NCAA violation.

Click here to read the NCAA's full response.

UofL statement regarding NCAA response from March:

"We continue to regret that NCAA legislation was violated by a former UofL employee. His behavior was shameful and wrong. This behavior is the reason we self-imposed severe penalties on ourselves. In this latest correspondence, the NCAA Enforcement Staff's Response reiterates its previous position and, in fact, makes clear that the allegation does not state that Coach Pitino should have detected or known about the violations. We have faith in the NCAA process and look forward to demonstrating at the hearing that Coach Pitino properly monitored his staff."

