Moore lifts No. 9 Louisville to 63-59 win over No. 14 Miami

UofL University Louisville SPORTS generic graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Mariya Moore scored 24 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, to lead ninth-ranked Louisville to a 63-59 win over No. 14 Miami on Sunday.



Briahanna Jackson added 11 points while Myisha Hines-Allen contributed a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinals (16-4, 4-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference).



Louisville led by five with 3 minutes left before Miami cut it to 60-59 with 57 seconds left. Hines-Allen hit two free throws to extend the lead. Jessica Thomas missed a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left that would have tied it. Moore grabbed the rebound and made the first of two free throws with seven seconds left. She grabbed the offensive rebound on her miss of the second shot and the Cardinals ran out the clock.



Adrienne Motley had 13 points to lead the Hurricanes (14-4, 3-3).

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.