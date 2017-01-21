L'Ville Men and Women's Track and Field finishes 2nd at the Notre Dame Invitational

470x264 Louisville Cardinals Logo.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

Notre Dame, Ind. -- The University of Louisville men’s and women’s track teams both finished second at the Notre Dame Invitational on Saturday afternoon. The women finished second behind Michigan with 89 points while the men also finished behind Michigan with 86 points. Overall, the team finished with nine wins on the day and 25 top five finishes.

“The Notre Dame Invitational is continuing to develop into a high-level team challenge,” said head coach Dale Cowper. “The addition of Virginia and North Carolina to this year's competition created a challenging environment across all event areas. I'm excited about the way our squads competed today. We need to continue building momentum and team synergy throughout January and early February as we prepare for the championship segment of our indoor season beginning in late February with the ACC Indoor Championships and continuing toward the NCAA Championships in mid-March.”

Raven Grant led the women with two wins today in the 60 meters and the 200 meters. It was the first wins of the season for the sophomore, winning the 60 meters with a time of 7.51 and the 200 meters with a time of 24.21. Damar Robinson led the men with two wins as well. Robinson won the high jump for the second straight week, clearing 2.16m/7-01. He won the triple jump with a season-best mark of 15.80m/51-10.

Dolly Nyemah won her first weight throw of the season. She threw a season best of 21.40m/70-2.50 to win the event over teammate Emmonnie Henderson. The throw was also a fieldhouse record. Henderson won the shot put for her second win in the event this indoor season. She finished with a throw of 16.72m/54-10.25.

Bre’Yana Wash won her first long jump of the indoor season. She finished with a jump of 6.01m/19-8.75 for the win over teammate Alexis Gibbons. Teague Peck won the 600 meters with a career-best time of 1:17.69. The time breaks his previous school record of 1:18.29 set at last year’s Notre Dame Invitational.

Eric Fox set the second school record of the day with a win in the men’s pole vault. Fox cleared 5.15/16-10.75 for a career-best mark, breaking Kyle Gann’s record of 5.10m/16-8.75 set at the 2011 Big East Championships.

The Cardinals will be back in action next weekend at the IU Relays.

Notre Dame Invitational

Jan. 21, 2017 | Loftus Sports Center

Men’s Long Jump

4. Oliver Newport - 7.37m/

7. Marcus Jegede - 7.16m/

Women’s Weight Throw

1. Dolly Nyemah - 21.40m

2. Emmonnie Henderson - 19.14m

7. Cyerra Cassell - 16.33m

10. Natalie Uhl - 15.67m

Men’s Weight Throw

10. Spencer Harris - 15.44m

Women’s Shot Put

1. Emmonnie Henderson - 16.72m

8. Megan Brooks - 12.73m

Men’s Shot Put

4. Christian Buckley - 17.02m

Women’s Pole Vault

5. Morgan Zacharias - J3.70m

7. Jade Hawkins - 3.55m

Women’s Long Jump

1. Bre’Yana Wash - 6.01m

2. Alexis Gibbons - 5.96m

6. Holly Hankenson - 5.75m

7. Maranda Mills - 5.67m

13. Renate Van Tonder - 5.40m

Men’s High Jump

1. Damar Robinson - 2.16m

3. Javen Reeves - J2.12m

4. Jerin Allen - J2.12m

7. Skyler VanMeter - 1.93m

Women’s 60m Hurdle

Prelims

2. Brianne Brown - 8.59Q

4. Sydney Hill - 8.71Q

18. Kelsey Heyward - 9.00 2

20. Alexis Murry - 9.30

Finals

6. Brianne Brown - 8.73

7. Sydney Hill - 8.80

Men’s 60m Hurdles

Prelims

4. Martice Moore - 8.20q

9. Eric Fox - 9.07

Women’s 60m

Prelims

1. Raven Grant - 7.50Q

13. Kayla Tyson - 7.83

17. Alexis Murry - 8.06

Finals

1.Raven Grant - 7.51

Men’s 60m

Prelims

4. Daniel Bien-Aime - 6.90q

Finals

2. Daniel Bien-Aime - 6.83

Women’s 600m

3. Gwen Shaw - 1:34.29

4. Labreea Hall - 1:35.22

Men’s 600m

1. Teague Peck - 1:17.69

4. Carlos Coleman - 1:20.69

Women’s Mile Run

10. Mia Ross - 4:57.38

17. Bailey Beery - 5:07.89

Men’s Pole Vault

1. Eric Fox - 5.15m

8. Jacob Marguet - 4.45m

Women’s 400m

12. Kelsey Heyward - 58.06

Men’s 400m

5. Andrew Nsuk - 48.52

20. Anthony Crandon - 50.50

21. Josh Hall - 51.32

Men’s Triple Jump

1. Damar Robinson - 15.80m

5. Kaleb Rowe - 14.70m

7. Marcus Jegede - 14.16m

Women’s 800m

14. Mia Ross - 2:14.79

Women’s 200m

1. Raven Grant - 24.21

2. Holly Hankenson - 25.06

18. Kayla Tyson - 26.27

20. Sydney Hill - 26.40

Women’s Triple Jump

6. Renate Van Tonder - 11.66m

Men’s 200m

3. Daniel Bien-Aime - 22.11

11. Anthony Crandon - 23.29

Women’s 3000m

12. Claire Noser - 9:54.23

19. Abigail Wright - 10:41.65

21. Lauren Radenhausen - 10:58.15

Men’s 4x400m Relay

3. Louisville 'A' - 3:15.37

(Coleman, Nsuk, Crandon, Peck)

