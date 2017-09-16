Louisville's Lamar Jackson breaks ACC record for career rushing yards by a QB

Dec. 5, 2016; Lamar Jackson speaks during a press conference at the University of Louisville following the announcement of him being a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Louisville's Lamar Jackson is the Atlantic Coast Conference's record-holder for career rushing yards by a quarterback.

Jackson, the Heisman Trophy winner, broke the previous mark of 2,806 yards by Georgia Tech's Joshua Nesbitt (2007-10) with a 30-yard run late in the first quarter of Saturday night's game against No. 3 Clemson. The run gave Jackson 2,822 at the time before he added a 10-yard run setting up his 11-yard touchdown pass to Charles Standberry that tied the game at 7 for the No. 14 Cardinals.

The ACC's Player of the Year needs four rushing TDs to break Tevin Washington's conference career record of 38.

© 2017 Associated Press