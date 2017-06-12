Louisville's CWS opener against Texas A&M set for Sunday afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The pairings and game times for the 71st College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska were released Monday evening by the NCAA and the No. 7 national seed Louisville baseball team will open its slate Sunday at 2 p.m. (ET)/1 p.m. (CT) against Texas A&M at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

The 2017 CWS will begin Saturday at 2 p.m. (CT) with Cal State Fullerton (39-22) challenging No. 1 national seed Oregon State (54-4), while the nightcap on day one will feature No. 4 national seed LSU (48-17) against Florida State (45-21) at 7 p.m. (CT). Following the Louisville-Texas A&M matchup on Sunday, No. 6 national seed TCU will challenge either No. 3 national seed Florida (46-17) or Wake Forest (43-19) at 6 p.m. (CT).

The losers of Saturday’s two games will play at 1 p.m. (CT) Monday, June 19. While Saturday’s winners face off at 6 p.m. (CT) Monday, June 19. The losers of Sunday’s games will play each other at 1 p.m. (CT) Tuesday, June 20. Sunday’s winners will meet Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m. (CT).

The winners of the two brackets will play a best-of-three College World Series Finals, with the first game set for 6 p.m. (CT) Monday, June 26. The second game is scheduled for 7 p.m. (CT) Tuesday, June 27, while the third and deciding game (if necessary) is slated for 7 p.m. (CT) Wednesday, June 28.

The Cardinals (52-10) clinched their fourth trip to the College World Series in school history, including the third in the last five seasons, by sweeping through Kentucky with wins of 5-2 (Friday) and 6-2 (Saturday) in the NCAA Super Regional at Jim Patterson Stadium. Texas A&M earned its sixth CWS berth by winning the College Station Super Regional in two wins in two games against Davidson.

