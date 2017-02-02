Louisville QB Jawon Pass cited for marijuana possession

Louisville Cardinals quarterback Jawon Pass (4) runs out of the pocket as LSU Tigers linebacker Duke Riley (4) pressures during the second half at Camping World Stadium. (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

(THE COURIER-JOURNAL) -- University of Louisville freshman quarterback Jawon Pass was charged with possession of marijuana last month after a police officer found a bag of the drug in the vehicle Pass was driving on a street near U of L's campus, according to a copy of the citation filed by Louisville Metro Police.

U of L coach Bobby Petrino is aware of the situation and handling it internally, a team spokesman said, as is the case with another unrelated incident from last month that came to light Tuesday in which receiver Traveon Samuel was cited for highway racing.

At 1:27 a.m. on Jan. 22, an LMPD officer observed Pass' car - a 2010 Nissan - blocking the oncoming lane of traffic near the corner of Manor Park Drive and Davies Avenue, and the vehicle had expired tags.

The officer searched the vehicle and found a bag of marijuana in the rear passenger seat pocket as well as marijuana residue on the driver-side door, according to the citation. The citation does not specify the amount of marijuana that was discovered.

Pass, 19, didn't have his driver's license with him, the citation says.

Pass was not arrested. He faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana as well as violations for failing to possess a license, having an expired plate and blocking a lane. He has a court date scheduled for March 9.

Pass, a former high school All-American from Columbus, Ga., redshirted in his first year at U of L last season and presumably will be a backup to Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson in 2017 and a candidate to start for U of L in 2018.

USA TODAY NETWORK