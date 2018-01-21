Louisville leads big before surviving Boston College 77-69

Jan 21, 2018; Louisville, KY, USA; Boston College Eagles forward Steffon Mitchell (41) battles for a rebound with Louisville Cardinals forward Dwayne Sutton (24) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jamie Rhodes, Jamie Rhodes)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Deng Adel had all 18 points and 10 rebounds after halftime, including a late free throw that helped Louisville hold off Boston College 77-69 on Sunday for its fourth consecutive victory.



The Cardinals' 12-2 surge just after the break propelled them to a 46-33 lead that eventually reached 18 with 3:57 remaining. The Eagles weren't done and stormed back within 71-69 on Jordan Chatman's 3 with 33 seconds left. After King's two free throws made it a four-point game, Chatman's long-range attempt bounced off the rim and out of bounds.



Ryan McMahon then made two from the line before King made two more to seal the tense win. Adel's free throw was the first of 10 Louisville (15-4, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) made to close the game.



King finished with 15 points, Jordan Nwora had 15 off the bench and Malik Williams 10 for the Cardinals.



Jerome Robinson had 19 points, Ky Bowman 16 and Nik Popovic and Chatman 12 each for BC (13-7, 3-4), which had its two-game winning streak stopped.



BIG PICTURE



Boston College: The Eagles brought in two of the ACC's top six scorers in Robinson (18.2 points) and Bowman (15.7), who did their parts in whacking Louisville's lead. But their bench was outscored 22-2 and couldn't get the needed basket late to tie the game.



Louisville: Aiming to carry over momentum from two road wins, the Cardinals had to work for shots against the Eagles' active defense. Nwora's 13 first-half points helped Louisville lead 31-29 at the break before Adel awoke to take charge. That big lead came in handy against a lull that allowed BC to make it interesting.



UP NEXT



Boston College: Visits Syracuse on Wednesday. The Eagles split last year with the Orange but have lost five of six series meetings.



Louisville: Visits Miami on Wednesday. The Cardinals have won three of four against the Hurricanes since entering the ACC, including last season.

