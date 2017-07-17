Louisville Football's Hearns and Young Named To Dick Butkus Preseason Watch List

James Hearns (Photo: University of Louisville, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville football senior linebackers James Hearns and Trevon Young have been named to the preseason watch list for the Dick Butkus Award, given annually to the nation's top linebacker.

A starter in 12 games last season, Hearns led the Cardinals in sacks with 8.0 and also was credited with 11.0 tackles for loss. A native of Tallahassee, Fla., Hearns allied a sack in at least six games, including a career-high two in a win over NC State and forced five fumbles – the second-highest total in school history. He also posted a career-high 43 tackles, including a career-high seven in a win over Duke.



Young, a standout during the 2015 season, sat out all of last year after suffering a major injury in the Music City Bowl win over Texas A&M. That season, Young finished with 8.5 sacks in 12 games, and also registered a 10.0 tackles for loss. He tallied a career-best 3.0 sacks in back-to-back wins over Boston College and Wake Forest.

University of Louisville