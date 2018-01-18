Louisville football agrees to a three-game series with USF

University of Louisville logo (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE – University of Louisville has agreed to a three-game football series with USF for 2022, 2024, and 2026, interim Director of Athletics Vince Tyra announced on Thursday.

The programs will play in Louisville on Sept. 24, 2022, and Sept. 19, 2026, and in Tampa on Sept. 21, 2024.

“We are committed to scheduling quality programs, and we have done that with the addition of USF to our non-conference schedule,” Tyra said. “As former conference members, we’ve had some memorable and exciting games, and with the tradition and success sustained by both programs, I’m confident that we can continue that excitement. With the large number of Florida players typically on our roster, it’s great to reward them with a trip back to the Sunshine State.”

Louisville and USF, former conference members, have met 11 times on the gridiron, with the Cardinals owning a 6-5 series advantage. The two schools were together in Conference USA (2003-04), the BIG EAST (2005-12) and the American Athletic Conference (2013).

The 2022 game will mark the first meeting between the two schools since 2013, and the first appearance by the Bulls in Louisville since 2012 – a 27-25 win by the Cardinals.

The two teams last met in 2013, when both schools were members of the AAC. Louisville earned a 34-3 victory in Tampa.

Petrino owns a 2-2 lifetime record against USF, but this will be the first matchup versus the Bulls since a 31-8 home win in 2006.

The Bulls are currently coached by Charlie Strong, who compiled a 37-15 record as head coach of the Cardinals from 2010-13, winning a pair of BIG EAST titles in 2011 and 2012.

