Louisville builds big lead, holds off Aggies for 8-4 CWS win

Jun 18, 2017; Omaha, NE, USA; Louisville Cardinals pitcher Brendan McKay (38) pitches against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first inning at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Colby Fitch drove in four runs, Sam Bordner shut down Texas A&M after it cut Louisville's five-run lead to one, and the Cardinals beat the Aggies 8-4 on Sunday for their first win in six College World Series games.

The Cardinals (53-10) used six singles and a walk to build a 5-0 lead in the second inning against Corbin Martin (7-4). Texas A&M chipped away against national player of the year Brendan McKay (11-3) to make it 5-4 before Bordner entered.

Bordner pitched three innings of no-hit relief, and the Cardinals added two runs in the bottom of the sixth and another on Fitch's RBI double in the eighth.

Louisville, which had gone 0-5 over its last three appearances in Omaha, will play Tuesday night against the winner of the TCU-Florida game Sunday night. The Aggies (41-22), who have lost seven straight CWS games, will play the loser in an elimination game Tuesday.

