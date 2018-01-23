Louisville at No. 19 in Baseball America Preseason Top 25

(Photo: Daniels, Christopher)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville baseball team added its fourth preseason ranking on Tuesday as the Cardinals were 19th on the 2018 Baseball America Top 25.

Ranked 14th in the Perfect Game Top 25, No. 15 by D1Baseball and 21st in the Collegiate Baseball preseason poll, Louisville has remained ranked in at least one major national poll every week since the release of the 2012 preseason rankings -- the longest such stretch in school history. The 11 consecutive years (2008-2018) with a preseason national ranking is also a school record streak for Louisville.

Atop the Baseball America Preseason Top 25 is reigning NCAA champion Florida, while No. 2 Oregon State, No. 3 Florida State, No. 4 Arkansas and No. 5 Texas Tech round out the top five. Louisville is among five ACC programs in the Baseball America Top 25 joining No. 3 FSU, No. 6 North Carolina, No. 12 Clemson and No. 15 Virginia.

The Cardinals enter the 2018 season having advanced to an NCAA Super Regional in five straight seasons, the nation’s longest active streak. Louisville closed its 2017 season ranked fifth in every major national poll after advancing to the College World Series for the fourth time in school history, setting a school record for wins with a 53-12 mark and earning the program's third straight ACC Atlantic Division championship.

Louisville will open the 2018 season on Feb. 16-18 in Charleston, South Carolina with a trio of games at The Charleston Crab House Challenge hosted by The Citadel at Joseph P. Riley Park. The Cardinals will face Richmond on Feb. 16 at noon ET, The Citadel on Feb. 17 at 3 p.m., and George Mason on Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. The 2018 home-opener for Louisville is set for Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m., ET at Jim Patterson Stadium against Eastern Kentucky.

2018 LOUISVILLE BASEBALL SEASON TICKETS

Season tickets for the 2018 Louisville baseball season are on sale now and can be purchased online at GoCards.com/bsbtickets, by calling 502-GO-CARDS or by visiting the Louisville Cardinals Ticket Office, located near Gate 2 at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium (2800 South Floyd Street) on weekdays from 9 a.m., until 5 p.m.

Reserved chairback ticket packages are priced at $150 for adults (less than $4.50 per game), $120 for senior adults/youth (less than $4 per game) and $480 for a Family 4-Pack (less than $4 per game per ticket). Season tickets for the Left Field Berm are also available at $100 for adults (less than $3 per game), $80 for senior adults/youth (less than $2.50 per game) and $320 for a Family 4-Pack (less than $2.50 per game per ticket).

Single game tickets for the 2018 season will be priced at $10 for reserved chairback and $5 for berm and will be available for purchase at a later date. Season ticket packages include all regular season home games at Jim Patterson Stadium with the exception of the annual Elementary School Day game, played each March during a weekday afternoon. For Elementary School Day, season tickets will provide admission to the game but will not include a reserved seat.

With a listed capacity of 4,000, Jim Patterson Stadium has hosted six crowds of more than 6,000 fans in the last two seasons, including three in 2017. Fresh off a fourth trip to the NCAA Men's College World Series and third straight ACC Atlantic Division Championship, Louisville baseball has become the must-see event for Cardinals fans in the spring.

