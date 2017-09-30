Jackson, No. 17 Cardinals make quick work of Murray State

Sep 30, 2017; Louisville, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball against the Murray State Racers during the second quarter at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jamie Rhodes, Jamie Rhodes)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Lamar Jackson had a short but productive day, throwing for 249 yards and three touchdowns after playing just over a half and No. 17 Louisville routed Murray State 55-10 on Saturday.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, who had just one play after halftime, added 100 yards rushing and a TD on seven carries. He's now just 13 yards short of becoming the seventh player in Atlantic Coast Conference history to reach 10,000 total career yards.

Jawon Pass stepped in after Jackson's day ended, throwing for 115 yards and one touchdown and added another TD on the ground with 29 seconds left in the game. The two completed passes to 14 separate players as the Cardinals offense totaled 364 yards through the air. Louisville rolled up 312 yards on the ground.

The Cardinals led 35-3 at halftime as they held the Racers to eight rushing yards in the first half. The Racers' only touchdown came after Pass fumbled the snap on the first play in the third quarter and defensive back Jason Johnson recovered and returned it 23 yards for the score.

At halftime, the Louisville men's basketball team received a more than 90-second standing ovation from the crowd of 47,826 at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. The school announced David Padgett as the team's interim coach on Friday. The school has acknowledged its involvement in a federal investigation and placed head basketball coach Rick Pitino on unpaid administrative leave.

THE TAKEAWAY

Murray State: The Ohio Valley Conference school was easily outclassed by the Cardinals. After gaining just 88 yards in a loss to Austin Peay last week, the Racers got only 80 against Louisville.

Louisville: As the game became a blowout early, the Cardinals got to spread the ball around. In all, 14 receivers caught a pass, with 10 hauling in multiple catches. Freshman Corey Reed posted a team-high 94 yards on his four catches.

UP NEXT

Murray State: The Racers return to OVC play and travel to Tennessee-Martin next Saturday.

Louisville: The Cardinals have a short week coming up and will travel to North Carolina State on Thursday night.

