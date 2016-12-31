Guice, LSU defense overwhelm Louisville in Citrus Bowl

LSU Tigers hold up their championship trophy following their win in an NCAA football game against the Louisville Cardinals in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. The Tigers won 29-9. Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Sophomore running back Derrius Guice ran for 138 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown, and caught a scoring pass to help No. 19 LSU Tigers to a 29-9 victory over No. 15 Louisville in Saturday's Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl.

Guice, who stepped in for departed Leonard Fournette, consistently made explosive plays running the ball, as a receiver and a kickoff return man for the Tigers (8-4).

His performance was eclipsed only by the overpowering performance of the Tigers defense that completely shut down Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Cardinals. The Cardinals did not score a touchdown.

Jackson was sacked eight times, including a safety for an 8-yard loss late in the second quarter. Jackson completed just 10 of 27 passes for 153 yards while leading the rushing attack with 33 yards as the Cardinals (9-4) ended their season with three straight losses.