Grantham leaving Cards for SEC job

Oct 30, 2015; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive coordinator Todd Grantham looks on during the first quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

(THE COURIER-JOURNAL) -- Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham confirmed to the Courier-Journal Wednesday morning that he is leaving the University of Louisville for the same position at Mississippi State.

Mississippi State announced the hiring early Wednesday afternoon, Grantham just completed his third year at Louisville and has two seasons left on a contract that pays him $1.3 million annually.

"Todd has proven to be one of the best defensive coordinators in the country this decade," MSU head coach Dan Mullen said in a news release. "He understands what it takes to build a physical and aggressive defense at the highest of levels. We are excited to welcome he and his family to Starkville."

"When the opportunity to be part of Dan Mullen's staff presented itself it was something my family, and I became very excited about," Grantham said. "Coach Mullen has built a winning program in the most challenging conference in the country. Along with our staff, I look forward to re-establishing the Bulldog defense as one of the top defenses in the country and making the fans of Mississippi State proud."

In a twist, Football Scoop has reported that former Mississippi State defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon has agreed to replace Grantham at U of L, with the coaches essentially trading jobs. Louisville hasn't confirmed Sirmon's been hired.

U of L ranked in the top 20 nationally in total defense all three of Grantham's season, including being No. 14 in 2016. The Cards ranked No. 6 in the category in 2014 and No. 18 in 2015. The longtime NFL and major-college assistant was a splashy hire for coach Bobby Petrino in 2014 after coming over from Georgia.

Grantham's younger brother, Tony, is U of L's inside linebackers and special teams coach, and it's not certain if he'll remain with the Cards. Tony Grantham didn't immediately respond to calls and text messages on Wednesday.

At Mississippi State, Grantham will be reunited with former U of L cornerbacks coach Terrell Buckley, who left the Cards after the 2015 season to join Mullen's staff.

The Courier-Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK