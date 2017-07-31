Ex-Cardinal Williams charged with stealing from teammates

Chris Williams (Photo: University of Louisville, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – More details have been revealed surrounding an ex-University of Louisville Football player’s dismissal from the team.

Defensive lineman Chris Williams is being charged with a felony after stealing money from teammates bank accounts.

According to the Courier-Journal, Williams is accused of tricking three teammates into giving him their bank account information and taking $2,300 from them in an arrest report.

He was arrested in June and is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 4.

Coach Bobby Petrino announced his dismissal from the team Monday for violating team rules.

The university’s Rocco Gasparro also confirmed this information with WHAS11 News.

