ESPN's College GameDay returns to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The highly-anticipated football match between No. 14 Louisville and No. 3 Clemson is expected to get even more exciting as ESPN announced plans to return to the city for College GameDay.

Officials have not determined an exact location for the show which is scheduled to take place on Sep. 16.

The network’s pregame show was last in the city when the Cards pulled off a huge upset, defeating a No. 2 ranked Florida State 63-20 in 2016. It was their highest ranked win in the school’s history.

The University of Louisville says information for fans wanting to attend College GameDay will be announced soon. That show is scheduled to air at 9 a.m.

The Louisville-Clemson match will get underway later that day at 3:30 p.m.

