Comerford helps set world record; Worrell sets American Record in day 7 World Championship Finals

The University of Louisville swimmers set an American Record and a World Record during the Day 7 finals of the 2017 FINA World C.cohampionships Saturday in Budapest.

Living up to the hype, the American 4x100 mixed relay team delivered a new world record with a time of 3:19.60 to beat the old mark from 2015 by nearly three and a half seconds. Caleb Dressel led off with a split of 47.22. Nathan Adrian was next in the water with a 47.49. He handed off to Mallory Comerford, who took the third leg in 52.71. Simone Manuel anchored with a 52.18. The Netherlands also finished under the old record for a silver medal time of 3:21.81

Kelsi Worrell set a new American Record with a 25.48 to finish fourth in the finals of the 50m butterfly. Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom was just shy of her own world record but won her second gold medal and her third overall with a 24.60 to break her own championship record from 2015 at 24.96. Ranomi Kromowidjojo (25.38) of the Netherlands took silver and Egyptian Farida Osman (25.39) earned bronze.

Grigory Tarasevich missed the final of the 50m backstroke by two one-hundredths of a second with a 24.86 but finished ninth in the world. Camille LaCourt was the top qualifier with a 24.30 going into tomorrow’s finals.

Sunday’s prelims get underway at 3:30 a.m. ET for the final day of racing.

