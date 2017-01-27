Coach Pitino says he told his players to tell the truth during NCAA investigation

Rick Pitino (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – University of Louisville Men’s Basketball Coach Rick Pitino talked briefly about the NCAA and the school’s response to the violations concerning the Katina Powell allegations on Jan. 27.

Pitino said he told his players to tell the truth during the investigation.

“If they didn’t they were done at Louisville,” Pitino said.

Pitino says he told players to tell truth during NCAA investigation to tell truth, "If they didn't they were done at Louisville." @WHAS11 — Kent Spencer (@WHAS11Kent) January 27, 2017

The only other statement he made about this was that he would talk about it in May when the Committee on Infractions hearing is expected to happen.

The NCAA said in October they found four violations against UofL concerning Katina Powell’s allegations involving former director of basketball operations Andree McGee. McGee is accused of supplying prostitutes for players and recruits while he was the director of basketball operations. Powell claims she was paid thousands in cash by McGee to provide sex services for players and recruits.

UofL just released their response to the NCAA’s notice of allegations on Jan. 25.

The NCAA has 60 days to review the university’s response.

(© 2017 WHAS)