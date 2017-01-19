Changes coming to UofL Athletics programs

UofL University Louisville SPORTS generic graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Some changes are coming to UofL athletic programs.

It will cost more to attend UofL football games. $2 per game to be exact. Student prices will remain the same.

And UofL women's volleyball will no longer play at the Yum! Center. The board is citing costs as the reason.

The team will now play in Cardinal arena.

The board says the team will still have the opportunity to play downtown if a special occasion requires a larger facility.

