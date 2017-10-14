Boston College upsets Louisville 45-42 in shootout

Oct 14, 2017; Louisville, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Reggie Bonnafon (7) runs the ball against the Boston College Eagles to score a touchdown during the second quarter at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jamie Rhodes, Jamie Rhodes)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Colton Lichtenberg kicked a 27-yard field goal as time expired, pushing Boston College past Louisville 45-42 in a shootout Saturday after the Cardinals tied the game late behind three fourth-quarter scores by Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

After Jackson's 41-yard TD run with 5:03 remaining tied the wild game at 42, BC's Isaac Yiadom recovered the second of two fumbles at Louisville's 39. Freshman A.J. Dillon, who rushed for two of his career-best four TDs in the fourth quarter, ran seven times to get the Eagles down to the Cardinals 10 and set up Lichtenberg's game-winning kick that gave BC (3-4, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) its first league victory.

Dillon finished with career-best 272 yards on 39 carries, rushing for TDs from 1, 3, 11 and 75 yards. Jon Hilliman rushed for two TDs.

Jackson, who had 512 combined yards, accounted for five TDs, his biggest being a 40-yard pass to Dez Fitzpatrick, along with runs of 9 and 41 yards that wiped out a 14-point deficit. He was driving Louisville (4-3, 1-3) toward a possible go-ahead score and hit Jaylen Smith for 20 yards to midfield before Smith fumbled and gave the Eagles a final chance to win.

Louisville outgained Boston College 625-555, but lost for the third time in five games.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boston College: The Eagles weren't fazed by a 21-7 first-half deficit and scored 28 unanswered points behind Dillon. They also pressured Jackson and came up with turnovers just as it seemed the Heisman winner would finish a furious rally.

Louisville: Defensive vulnerability continued to haunt the Cardinals, who couldn't stop Dillon or Hilliman throughout the game. It ruined another day in which Jackson broke or tied several records.

UP NEXT

Boston College visits Virginia on Oct. 21, looking to improve to 6-0 against the Cavaliers in the first meeting between the schools since 2010.

Louisville visits Florida State on Oct. 21, seeking a second straight win over the Seminoles. Jackson accounted for seven TDs in the 64-21 shellacking that made him the Heisman favorite.

