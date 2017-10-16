Adidas parts ways with Rick Pitino

Rick Pitino

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Just hours after the unanimous decision to fire Rick Pitino as head of the University of Louisville men’s basketball team, shoe giant Adidas has announced they are also parting ways with the embattled coach.

Adidas released a statement Monday afternoon via their senior manager of corporate communications Maria Culp.

"In light of the decision by the University of Louisville, Adidas has terminated its personal services agreement with Rick Pitino, effective immediately."

The University of Louisville Athletic Association Board voted to fire Pitino in a Monday session.

