ACC announces future Notre Dame opponents: Cardinals will host them three times between 2030, 2035

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville football team will take on Notre Dame four times between 2030 and 2035, as announced Thursday by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The agreement continues a partnership that began in 2014, in which the ACC’s 14 football member schools play the Fighting Irish an average of five times per year. By the end of the 2037 season, Notre Dame will have played 120 games against ACC opponents, beginning with the 2014 football season.

The league announced that Louisville will host the Fighting Irish in 2030, 2033 and 2035, with the Cardinals returning to South Bend, Ind., for the 2032 season. Dates will be announced at a later time

“The ACC’s football partnership with Notre Dame has been terrific throughout our first four seasons,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “As we look to the future, these games will continue to enhance the experience for our players, schools and fans.”

The ACC and Notre Dame had previously announced the schedule of games from 2017 through 2025.

Louisville and Notre Dame first met in 2014, a 31-28 victory for the Cardinals in South Bend.

As previously released, the Cardinals will host to Notre Dame for the first time on in 2019 on Labor Day and again in 2023.

Half of the 60 games scheduled from 2026 through 2037 will be home games for ACC teams, and Notre Dame will play host to 30 games.

