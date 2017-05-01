UK's Commonwealth Stadium to now be known as Kroger Field

Kroger Field (Photo: BARRY WESTERMAN)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) – The University of Kentucky, JMI Sports and Kroger announced a complete and unparalleled partnership that increases Kroger’s commitment to UK Athletics and the University of Kentucky. The partnership means the UK football stadium will now be known as Kroger Field.

“This is an unprecedented partnership that pairs two iconic brands – UK and Kroger – whose reach extends throughout the Commonwealth and far beyond our borders,” UK President Eli Capilouto said. “Kroger shares our mission to serve Kentucky. And this partnership tangibly advances that mission, as evidenced by what it will allow us to do on our campus, but also as Kroger embarks on an ambitious effort to enhance health and wellness throughout Kentucky.”

We’re excited about our comprehensive partnership with @kroger, which includes the renaming of the football stadium to Kroger Field. pic.twitter.com/KM8qXUrCcl — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) May 1, 2017

The agreement--which is between Kroger and JMI Sports, UK’s multimedia rights partner--starts immediately. It begins at approximately $1.85 million annually with a term of up to 12 years.

“Three years ago, we had this day in mind when we reached our new multimedia rights agreement with JMI Sports,” Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said. “We are proud to have a partner in Kroger that shares our commitment to making this state and university the best they can be. This partnership goes well beyond the naming of Kroger Field and we are excited to see the good it will do for years to come.”

The Kroger Field name, which is facing approval by the UK Board of Trustees on Tuesday, will be reflected on interior, external and directional signage.

“Partnerships have driven every accomplishment we’ve made together,” said Dr. C.B. Akins, Sr., UK trustee and chair of the University Athletics Committee. “We’ve experienced unprecedented growth as an institution – an institution that exists for Kentucky. This partnership with Kroger symbolizes – and extends – that commitment. Because of today’s announcement, we will continue to upgrade the experience for our fans, extend and enhance what we can do for our student-athletes, and provide more in services for our faculty, students and staff.”

With the partnership, Kroger becomes the Official Fuel Partner of the University of Kentucky and the Official Grocery Partner of Move-In at UK while also providing additional engagement opportunities with UK students in discussion now. Per the agreement, Kroger is also the Official Nutrition and Pharmacy Partner of UK Athletics.

UK’s multimedia rights agreement with JMI Sports – signed in June 2014 – grants naming rights to athletic facilities and expanded opportunities to market campus media rights like those included in this partnership with Kroger. The multimedia rights agreement pays UK Athletics $210 million over 15 years, including a signing bonus of $29.4 million built in to help fund important capital projects like the baseball stadium currently under construction.

A cornerstone of the agreement is the naming rights to UK’s football stadium. The stadium had been known as the Commonwealth Stadium since its original construction in 1973. The venue underwent a major renovation before its grand reopening in 2015.

In order to avoid any confusion and in consultation with the Newton family, the football playing field will be renamed to C.M. Newton Grounds at Kroger Field. The playing field was named C.M. Newton Field in honor of the former UK athletics director in 2000.

“My family and I are thankful to President Capilouto, Mitch Barnhart and everyone at UK for including us in the decision to rename the playing field,” C.M. Newton said. “We are proud of the time we spent at UK and excited for years of Kentucky football to come on C.M. Newton Grounds at Kroger Field.”

