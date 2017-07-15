UK Football great Babe Parilli dies at 87

(Photo: UK Athletics, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with the University of Kentucky have announced the passing of one of their football greats, Vito Babe Parilli.

The former quarterback led the Cats to a three-year record of 28-8, including the 1950 season highlighted by a SEC championship and as one of four teams with a claim on the national championship.

Originally from Rochester, Pennsylvania, Parilli was recruited to UK by Paul Bear Bryant and was a two-time First Team All-American, Heisman Trophy nominee and a member of the National Football Foundation College Hall of Fame.

Parilli also played for the New England Patriots from 1961 through 1967.

He was 87-years-old.

