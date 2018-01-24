UK Coach Calipari addresses Marshall County, Ky. school shooting

John Calipari

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- After Tuesday night's UK basketball game, 20,000 people in Rupp Arena stood silent for the victims.

Cats Head Coach John Calipari was asked what he thought about the news.

He started with condolences and ended with an emotional call for action.

“I don’t know, probably there’s nothing I can say. Other than I will be praying for all of them,” Calipari said.

He went on to say that the county does have issues and we can’t address them until we stop fighting with each other.

“What is going on? We’re in a country, we got issues that we got to deal with.”

Kentucky did beat out Mississippi State.

