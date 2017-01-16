UK cheerleaders, dance team win big at Orlando competition

UK SPORTS generic graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A big congratulations to the University of Kentucky cheerleaders who are bringing home yet another national title to Lexington.

The team won their 22nd national championship over the weekend at the Universal Cheerleaders Association competition in Orlando.

The Wildcats came out on top with a score of 97.8 out of a possible 100 points.

The UK dance team also won big. They earned 2nd and 4th place finishes in two different categories at the competition.

The two teams will be honored Saturday during the men's basketball game against South Carolina.

