The Kevin Knox II Blog: This is why I chose Kentucky...

(USA TODAY HSS) - Kevin Knox II is an elite wing with “wow” factor athleticism, a reliable jump shot and a motor that won’t quit; evident in why he’s ranked No. 9 overall in the ESPN 100. Knox pumped in 29 points and 11 rebounds a game at Tampa Catholic (Tampa, Fla.) this season. That kind of production had a who’s who of college basketball’s most elite in hot pursuit. Just now he picked Kentucky and agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into why he chose to join Big Blue Nation.

What’s up world!

It’s been a while since my last blog, but I felt like this was a good time to pick things up!

Well, most of you know that I just tweeted out my decision to go to Kentucky next season.

Let me first say that I’m very happy to be a part of BBN!

There were a lot of reasons why I chose Kentucky; first the coaching staff is phenomenal! They know how to get players to the league and get them outside of their comfort zone and push players to the limit. Then I’ll be playing with a lot of great players every day in practice getting better against the best competition and, lastly, they know how to win.

The program knows how to win and I’ll have a lot of players around me that know how to win and want to learn how to win even more.

I’m happy to have this whole process over with!

This has been very stressful with a lot of people commenting and a lot of people going crazy on social media, but now that it’s over I’m just excited and ready to get to campus and get ready to win a national championship!

Of course I think we have a great chance at that.

That’s always the goal at Kentucky; I know the guys coming in are hungry and I know that Coach Cal will have us ready to play our best. We’re strong at every position and that’s gonna be hard to stop.

Now that everything is over with I think I’m gonna just turn my phone off for a while and relax.

I know that a lot of fans will be disappointed because they all went hard for me this whole time.

I appreciated all of the support and I hope you’ll continue to follow me at the next level; I hope you can respect that I had to do what was best for me and my family.

Same with all of the coaches, I want to thank the staffs at Duke, North Carolina, Florida State and Missouri for doing a great job recruiting me.

Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to pick every school, but I had to go with what I felt was best.

Tonight I’ll probably just relax and watch the Warriors game and tomorrow I’ll go and watch my brother play.

It’ll be good not to have this decision hanging over my head!

OK, I just wanted to do a blog to explain things and I appreciate everyone for reading it.

To my BBN family, let’s get ready to rock! We’re gonna win this national championship so get ready!

We’re going for No. 9!

