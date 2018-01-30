No. 21 Kentucky beats Vanderbilt 83-81 in overtime

Jan 30, 2018; Lexington, KY, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Riley LaChance (13) dribbles the ball against Kentucky Wildcats guard Hamidou Diallo (3) and forward PJ Washington (25) in the first half at Rupp Arena. Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark Zerof, Mark Zerof)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Quade Green's layup with five seconds remaining gave No. 21 Kentucky an 83-81 overtime victory against Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.



Kentucky (17-5, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) overcame a 57-46 deficit with 9 ½ minutes left to tie it on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's two free throws with three seconds left. The freshman then opened OT with a jumper, PJ Washington made two free throws and Kevin Knox hit a 3-pointer for a 78-74 lead.



Vanderbilt (8-14, 2-7) rallied for a 79-78 edge before Knox finished a three-point play, and that was answered by Clevon Brown's layup. After Green found open space for the winning layup, Peyton Willis fired a 3-pointer that bounced off the rim and sparked a dog pile at midcourt for the Wildcats.



Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 30 points for Kentucky, while Knox had 18 and Green 12.



Jeff Roberson had 23 points for the Commodores, who looked to string together consecutive wins for the first time since late last month.



UP NEXT



Vanderbilt: Visits No. 11 Auburn on Saturday night.



Kentucky: Visits Missouri on Saturday.

