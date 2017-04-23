Kentucky's Diallo, who sat out last season, to enter draft

UK (Photo: WHAS11)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky guard Hamidou Diallo, a January enrollee who did not play last season for the Wildcats, has submitted his name for the NBA draft, but will not an agent while deciding whether to remain in the process or return to school.

The 6-foot-5 freshman said in a release Sunday that he wanted to "keep all doors open" and see where his game is. Hamidou practiced with Kentucky and was eligible to play after graduating last May from Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut, but chose not to in order to learn the college game and focus on school.

The New York native is the sixth Wildcat to enter the draft but one of two not to hire an agent. Hamidou and forward Bam Adebayo must decide by May 24.

