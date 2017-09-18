Gamecock coach apologizes to UK's Stoops for team not shaking hands

Aug. 29, 2016; University of Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops speaks during a press conference in Lexington ahead of their game against Southern Miss on Sep. 3. (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- It was a dis' on the football field between UK and South Carolina and now the Gamecocks Coach Will Muschamp is apologizing to Mark Stoops.

Muschamp learning yesterday, he says, that his captains didn't shake hands with their UK counterparts.

Muschamp says he didn't learn about the snub until Sunday morning and emphasized that his team will always shake hands and act with sportsmanship.

Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson said in postgame comments that not shaking hands was "stupid" because it only motivated him and the Cats to win.

