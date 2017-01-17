Fox leads No. 5 Kentucky over Mississippi State 88-81

Jan 17, 2017; Starkville, MS, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) dribbles the ball past Mississippi State Bulldogs guard I.J. Ready (15) during the first half at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Spruce Derden-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Spruce Derden, Spruce Derden)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - De'Aaron Fox scored 21 points, Malik Monk added 14 and No. 5 Kentucky beat Mississippi State 88-81 on Tuesday night.

Kentucky (16-2, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) looked like it would cruise to the win after building a 66-49 lead midway through the second half, but Mississippi State responded with 13 straight points to make things interesting down the stretch.

In the end, the Wildcats were too potent offensively. Fox, a 6-foot-3 freshman, had two impressive drives for baskets in the final minutes to thwart a final Mississippi State rally.

Mississippi State (12-5, 3-2) was led by freshman Lamar Peters, who scored a career-high 25 points.

It was an emotional game that featured four technical fouls - two on each team.

