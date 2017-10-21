Fitzgerald 3 TDs let Mississippi St dominate Kentucky, 45-7

Oct 21, 2017; Starkville, MS, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Keytaon Thompson (10) rushes for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jim Brown, Jim Brown)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Nick Fitzgerald had 270 total yards and three touchdowns to lead Mississippi State to 45-7 victory over Kentucky on Saturday.

Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) dominated the game from the opening quarter and never trailed. The Bulldogs finished with 441 total yards of offense and averaged 5.9 per play.

Fitzgerald, a junior, led all rushers with 115 yards and became just the sixth SEC quarterback to rush for over 2,000 career yards. He was also 18 of 26 passing for 155 yards and a touchdown to Jordan Thomas.

Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) managed just 260 total yards of offense and 14 first downs against one of the nation's toughest defensive units. They trailed 17-7 at the half and crossed midfield on only three drives the entire game.

Stephen Johnson was 13 of 28 for 117 yards but threw two interceptions, including an 84-yard pick-six by Gerri Green.

Kentucky's defense was even less successful. The nation's No. 10 rushing defense allowed a season high 282 yards on the ground. Mississippi State dominated time of possession, holding the ball for 34:49.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs again proved their mettle as an elite team on both sides of the ball . at home. MSU has outscored its four home opponents this year 166-24 and won all four games by 25 points or more.

Kentucky: Despite one of the better starts to a season in school history, Mark Stoops' team still has a ways to go toward maturity.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs will attempt to win their first conference road game of the season against Texas A&M in College Station.

Kentucky: The Wildcats return home to host SEC Eastern Division rival Tennessee.

© 2017 Associated Press