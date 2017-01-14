Summers hired to lead Louisville football's offensive line

Oct 29, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Florida Gators offensive line coach Mike Summers during the second half at EverBank Field. Florida Gators defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 24-10. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville football program finalized its coaching staff with the addition of Mike Summers as the co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, head coach Bobby Petrino announced on Saturday.

“I'm excited to welcome back Mike Summers to our staff as our new co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach,” Petrino said. “Coach Summers brings 37 years of coaching experience to the table and he fits the philosophy and direction of where this offense is headed.

“Mike and I have spent seven years working together and have had great success along the way, including our time at UofL. I'm excited to get him back with the Cardinals. At this time, coach Chris Klenkais will remain on staff and coach our tight ends.”

“In continuing with the re-organization of our staff, Tony Grantham will no longer be a part of the program. I would like to Tony for his hard work and dedication in helping the growth of this program and I would like to wish him well in his future endeavors.”

A Kentucky native, Summers returns to the Derby City, where his offensive lines were among the best in school history. Leading the unit from 2003-06, Summers’ offensive line helped the Cardinals to a 41-9 record over that span, including the school’s first BCS win over Wake Forest in the 2006 Orange Bowl.

In 2006, his Louisville offensive line paved the way for the Cardinals offense, ranking second nationally in total offense (475.3), seventh in passing (290.0), and 12th in rushing (185.3). Three of his linemen (Renardo Foster, Kurt Quarterman, and George Bussey) were all-BIG EAST first-team picks.

In posting one of the school’s best records in 2004, the line helped the Louisville offense set school records with 6,468 total yards, 3,005 rushing yards, 597 points, and 47 rushing touchdowns en route to an 11-1 record. The Cardinals led the nation in both total offense (539.0) and scoring offense (49.8).

In his first season in 2003, the Cardinals set a then-school rushing record while ranking fifth nationally in total offense (488.9) and 10th in rushing offense (228.2), while offensive linemen Jason Spitz and Travis Leffew were all-Conference USA first-team in 2004 and all-BIG EAST first team in 2005.

During his time at Louisville, Summers showed an ability to develop offensive linemen. Eric Wood, a center with the Cardinals from 2004-07, was a first-round NFL draft pick and is a captain for the Buffalo Bills. Travis Leffew was a third team All-American in 2004, while offensive guard Kurt Quarterman was an honorable mention All-American in 2006.

“Kathy and I are so excited to re-join the Cardinal family,” Summers said. “I'm so excited to be back in the state of Kentucky and be re-united with Coach Petrino. “I think he is the best football coach in the country and I'm excited to be part of something special at Louisville.”

Prior to re-uniting with Petrino, Summers spent three years at Florida. Under Summer’s direction in 2015, the Florida offensive line helped produce the Gator’s ninth 1,000-yard rusher in program history.

In his first season at Florida in 2014, the offensive line was one of the most consistent groups on the squad. The unit allowed just 16 sacks on the season, third-fewest in the SEC. The UF offense averaged 187.7 rushing yards per game, topping the 200-yard mark five times in 12 games. Against Georgia, the Gators rushed for 418 yards against a defense that had previously allowed just 105.1 yards per game.

Before joining the Florida staff, Summers spent one year at Southern Cal, where the Trojans averaged 172.8 yards rushing per game and 4.5 yards per carry.

Not only has Summers served on Petrino’s staff at Louisville, but he also worked at Arkansas, where he helped lead the Razorbacks’ offense that ranked first in the Southeastern Conference in scoring in 2009 and won the 2010 AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

While at Arkansas, he coached center Jonathan Luigs, a 2008 Rimington Trophy finalist, and Mitch Petrus, a 2009 first-team All-SEC selection – both of whom went on to play in the NFL.

After two seasons with the Razorbacks, Summers returned home to work three seasons at Kentucky.

