Sooner Surge: Oklahoma up to No. 2 behind Alabama in AP poll

AP , WHAS 3:49 PM. EDT September 10, 2017

Oklahoma moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll behind Alabama after the Sooners scored the most impressive victory of week two.
 
Three of the top six teams from last week defeated other ranked teams on Saturday, creating an early shake-up near the top of the AP Top 25. The Sooners jumped three spots after winning 31-16 at Ohio State. The last time the Sooners were this close to being No. 1 was 2011.
 
The Buckeyes slipped from No. 2 to eighth.
 
Clemson held its spot at No. 3 after beating Auburn and Southern California moved up two places to sixth following a victory against Stanford. Penn State is No. 5.
 
The Crimson Tide received 59 first-place votes. Oklahoma has two and Clemson one.
 
POLL POINTS
 
DOWN
 
The Buckeyes have their lowest ranking November of the 2014 season. Ohio State hopes this season takes a similar path.
 
In 2014, the Buckeyes lost at home to Virginia Tech and fell from No. 8 to No. 22 in the rankings. The Buckeyes did not lose again and won the national championship in Urban Meyer's third season as coach in Columbus.
 
The Buckeyes did extend their streak of 41 polls ranked in the top 10, which dates back to the Nov. 9, 2014.
 
OUT
 
Notre Dame's stay in the Top 25 lasted one week. The Fighting Irish lost 20-19 at home to Georgia, which moved up two spots to No. 13. The Irish were the only team to fall out of the rankings.
 
IN
 
UCLA followed up its remarkable comeback victory in week one against Texas A&M with a more routine blowout of Hawaii and landed at No. 25 in the latest rankings. The Bruins moved into the rankings for the first time since starting 2016 at No. 16.
 
The Bruins stumbled to a four-win season last year, but quarterback Josh Rosen and the offense seem to be blossoming under new offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch.
 
CONFERENCE CALL
 
SEC — 6
 
ACC — 5
 
Pac-12 — 5
 
Big 12 — 4
 
Big Ten — 4
 
American — 1
 
RANKED VS. RANKED
 
No. 3 Clemson at No. 14 Louisville. Lamar Jackson and the Cardinals nearly beat the eventual national champions in Death Valley last season. Can the Tigers' ferocious defensive front slow down the Heisman Trophy winner?
 
No. 23 Tennessee at No. 24 Florida. Assuming this game is played after Hurricane Irma passes through Florida, both the Vols and Gators come in with plenty of questions to answer.
 
1
Alabama (58)
SEC
Record: 2-0
PV Rank
1
Points
1,522
2
Oklahoma (2)
Big 12
Record: 2-0
5
1,447
3
Clemson (1)
ACC
Record: 2-0
3
1,380
4
USC
Pac-12
Record: 2-0
6
1,324
5
Penn State
Big Ten
Record: 2-0
4
1,299
6
Washington
Pac-12
Record: 2-0
7
1,124
7
Michigan
Big Ten
Record: 2-0
8
1,107
8
Ohio State
Big Ten
Record: 1-1
2
1,003
9
Oklahoma State
Big 12
Record: 2-0
11
1,002
10
Wisconsin
Big Ten
Record: 2-0
9
993
11
Florida State
ACC
Record: 0-1
10
944
12
LSU
SEC
Record: 2-0
12
935
13
Georgia
SEC
Record: 2-0
15
882
14
Louisville
ACC
Record: 2-0
17
658
15
Auburn
SEC
Record: 1-1
13
591
16
Virginia Tech
ACC
Record: 2-0
18
559
17
Miami (FL)
ACC
Record: 1-0
16
542
18
Kansas State
Big 12
Record: 2-0
19
475
19
Stanford
Pac-12
Record: 1-1
14
364
20
TCU
Big 12
Record: 2-0
23
352
21
Washington State
Pac-12
Record: 2-0
20
233
22
South Florida
The American
Record: 2-0
21
188
23
Tennessee
SEC
Record: 2-0
25
159
24
Florida
SEC
Record: 0-1
22
146
25
UCLA
Pac-12
Record: 2-0
-
119

Others receiving votes: Utah 101, South Carolina 72, Colorado 66, West Virginia 63, Oregon 61, Maryland 42, Notre Dame 31, San Diego St. 16, Houston 10, Mississippi St. 3, Boise St. 3, Texas Tech 2, Iowa 2, California 2, Vanderbilt 2, Michigan St. 1

 
 

