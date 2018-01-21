No. 5 Notre Dame women rout Clemson 90-37

Basketball (Photo: efks/Thinkstock)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Arike Ogunbowale and Jackie Young each scored 23 points as No. 5 Notre Dame shot 62 percent Sunday in routing Clemson 90-37.



Fresh off their biggest comeback ever, rallying from a 23-point deficit to beat No. 6 Tennessee 84-70 on Thursday, the Irish never were in trouble.



Ogunbowale hit 9 of 14 shots and had five assists. Jessica Shepard added 17 points on 8-for-9 shooting and Kathryn Westbeld had 14 points for Notre Dame (18-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).



Kobi Thornton had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Clemson (11-9, 1-6 ACC). The Tigers shot 26 percent (15 of 58).



The Irish made 12 of 17 in the first quarter while taking a 28-13 lead. They led 48-21 at halftime and took a 75-34 lead into the final quarter.



BIG PICTURE



Clemson: Coming in, the Tigers led the ACC and were 11th nationally in field-goal defense at 34.6 percent. They also were second in the ACC and 20th nationally in scoring defense at 55.9 points per game. But those totals took a big hit as Notre Dame hit 21 of 31 first-half shots (68 percent).



Notre Dame: The Irish won their 19th straight game in the Purcell Pavilion, where they are 460-92, by dominating the first half. They had 14 assists on their 21 first-half baskets, had 10 steals and committed just one foul. Notre Dame, which improved to 68-3 since joining the ACC, plays its next two league games on the road.



UP NEXT



Clemson: Visits Syracuse on Thursday.



Notre Dame: Visits Pittsburgh on Thursday.



