No. 21 DePaul women top Providence to sweep 2-game road trip

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Kelly Campbell made five 3-pointers and scored 16 points, Brooke Schulte had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and No. 21 DePaul beat Providence 64-55 on Sunday to sweep a two-game road trip.
DePaul jumped out to a 15-9 lead in the first quarter after making five 3-pointers. Both teams shot 33.3 percent from the field in the first half but DePaul had a 24-18 edge on the glass and hit seven 3-pointers to build a 32-21 lead. The Blue Demons had 10 assists on 11 field goals.
Providence went scoreless for nearly four minutes to start the third quarter and trailed by double-digits for most of the second half.
Jacqui Grant added 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists for DePaul (18-5, 10-1 Big East).
Sarah Beal scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Providence (10-12, 2-9). Clara Che added 14 points with four 3-pointers and Jovana Nogic scored 13.
