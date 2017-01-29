No. 14 Duke women win 12th straight at Cameron Indoor

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Lexie Brown made four 3-pionters and scored 28 points and No. 14 Duke beat Wake Forest 71-43 on Sunday for the Blue Devils' 12th straight win in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Brown was 9 of 15 from the floor, only missing two 3-pointers, and hit all six of her free throws.
Brown took an inbounds pass with 5.9 seconds left in the first half and went coast-to-coast for a layup to extend Duke's lead to 37-20 at the break. She had 16 points in the opening 20 minutes while Wake Forest was held to 6-of-25 shooting (24 percent) - with four 3-pointers.
Duke opened the second half on a 13-3 run for a 50-23 lead and cruised.
Rebecca Greenwell added 13 points for Duke (18-4, 6-3 ACC) and Leaonna Odom had 10 points and 11 rebounds for her second double-double of the season.
Elisa Penna scored 14 points for Wake Forest (13-8, 4-4) and Milan Quinn had 10 points and 11 boards.
Last season, the Blue Devils had their 44-game winning streak against WF snapped with a 64-58 loss at home.
