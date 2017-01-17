Williams scores career-best 38; UCF beats South Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Matt Williams made 11 3-pointers and finished with 38 points, both career highs, and Central Florida rolled to an 86-64 victory over South Florida on Tuesday night.
Williams, who surpassed his previous career-best of 24 points and eight 3s, was 12 of 23 from the field. Tanksley Efianayi added 12 points for Central Florida (14-4, 5-1 American), which has won seven of eight. Tacko Fall and A.J. Davis scored 10 points apiece. Davis grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.
Geno Thorpe had 22 points on 8-of-18 shooting to lead South Florida (6-11, 0-6). Troy Holston added 16.
The Knights had a double-digit lead midway through the first half and built a 42-30 halftime lead. UCF stretched its lead to 20-points with 14:34 to play and cruised from there.
UCF outrebounded the Bulls 46-30, and shot 14 of 37 (38 percent) from long range. South Florida made 7 of 17 (41 percent0 from distance.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs