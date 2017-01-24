Trimble scores 17 to lead No. 22 Maryland past Rutgers 67-55

Basketball (Photo: efks/Thinkstock)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) - Melo Trimble fueled a second-half surge that put No. 22 Maryland in control, and the Terrapins beat Rutgers 67-55 on Tuesday night to remain in first place in the Big Ten.

Trimble scored 17 points and freshman Kevin Huerter had 11 for the Terrapins (18-2, 6-1), who own their best record after 20 games since the 1998-99 season.

Facing a team that has never won a conference game on the road, Maryland led only 38-35 shortly after halftime before Trimble took over. He threw an outlet pass that led to an easy layup, then drilled a 3-pointer. Huerter followed with a 3 to make it 46-35 - too big a deficit for Rutgers to make up.

Maryland entered the game tied with Wisconsin atop the Big Ten standings.

