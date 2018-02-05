Shorthanded Syracuse hands Louisville third straight loss

Feb 5, 2018; Louisville, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals interim head coach David Padgett reacts during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at KFC Yum! Center. Syracuse defeated Louisville 78-73. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jamie Rhodes, Jamie Rhodes)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Tyus Battle scored 25 points to lead Syracuse to a 78-73 victory over Louisville Monday night.



Syracuse (16-8, 5-6) never trailed in the final 28:58 as they snapped a two-game losing streak. However, the Cardinals (16-8, 6-5) made it interesting down the stretch against the Orange, who had just six healthy scholarship players and played just seven.



Syracuse led 65-53 with 7:36 remaining, but the Louisville pulled within 67-65 after two free throws from Ray Spalding with 4:05 left. The Cardinals then went more than two minutes without a basket.



Spalding, who did not start after injuring his ankle in Saturday's loss to Florida State, finished with 18 points and nine rebounds



Jordan Nwora hit a 3-pointer for Louisville with 27 seconds left to get within 73-70, but the Cardinals would get no closer.



Frank Howard finished with 22 points for the Orange, who also got 16 points from Oshae Brisett.



Anas Mahmoud and Deng Adel finished with 10 each for Louisville, who made just 3 of 19 3-point shots



BIG PICTURE



Syracuse: The Orange walked out of Louisville with one of their best performances of the season. Every time it seemed like Louisville would claw its way back into the contest, an Orange player would step up to make a big basket.



Louisville: The Cardinals lost their third straight game, the first time they've done that since the 2012-13 season. That squad ended up winning the national championship, but this team finds itself squarely on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.



UP NEXT



Syracuse: The Orange return to action Sunday, when Wake Forest travels to the Carrier Dome for an afternoon tilt. The Demon Deacons are 0-5 on the road in ACC play this season.



Louisville: The Cardinals wrap up a three-game home stand on Thursday evening, when Georgia Tech comes calling. The Yellow Jackets knocked off Syracuse 55-51 at home on Wednesday.

© 2018 Associated Press