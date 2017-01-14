Reed leads Miami past reeling Pittsburgh 72-46

Basketball (Photo: efks/Thinkstock)

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Davon Reed scored 18 points, Bruce Brown added 17 and Ja'Quan Newton chipped in 14 as Miami blew out reeling Pittsburgh 72-46 on Saturday.

The Hurricanes (12-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a two-game losing streak by smothering the Panthers. The Hurricanes outrebounded Pitt 37-23 and held Pitt (12-6, 1-4) to just 34 percent shooting (18 of 53).

Jamel Artis led Pitt with 15 points a game after going for a career-high 43 in a loss to Louisville on Wednesday. Chris Jones scored 10 points for the Panthers, who have dropped three straight.

Pitt played without forward Ryan Luther, who sat out with an injured right foot. Senior forward Michael Young played with a mask on his face to protect his right eye. Young missed all 10 of his field goal attempts, his two points coming on a pair of free throws early in the second half.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

