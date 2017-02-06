Perrantes leads No. 12 Virginia past No. 4 Louisville, 71-55

Feb 6, 2017; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots the ball as Virginia forward Isaiah Wilkins (21) and forward Jarred Reuter (31) defends in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - London Perrantes scored 18 points and No. 12 Virginia used a 22-5 run to begin the second half and beat short-handed No. 4 Louisville 71-55 Monday night.

Isaiah Wilkins added 13 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Cavaliers 18-5, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). The victory gave Virginia four consecutive victories against the Cardinals, including a sweep of the season series, and moved them into a tie with No. 14 Florida State for second place in the conference.

Freshman V.J. King scored a career-high 24 points for the Cardinals (19-5, 7-4), whose three-game winning streak was snapped. Donovan Mitchell added 16.

The Cardinals were without their second- and third-leading scorers, with guard Quentin Snider (12.1 ppg) out with a hip flexor and forward Deng Adel (11.1 ppg) and center Mangok Mathiang (7.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg) suspended for missing curfew Saturday. Reserve guard Tony Hicks also missed the game with a broken bone in his hand.

