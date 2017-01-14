Perrantes' 25 lead No. 19 Virginia to 77-73 victory

Jan 14, 2017; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Avry Holmes (12) is fouled by Virginia Cavaliers guard London Perrantes (32) as he drives to the basket during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum. Cavaliers won 77-73. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - London Perrantes scored a season-high 25 points, and No. 19 Virginia beat Clemson 77-73 on Saturday for its sixth straight win against the Tigers.

The Cavaliers (13-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot 58 percent from the field in their second straight win since dropping two in a row to Pittsburgh and Florida State. Marial Shayok tied his career high with 17 points, and Isaiah Wilkins finished with eight points and 13 rebounds.

Virginia blew a nine-point lead in the second half, but Perrantes stepped up for the Cavaliers down the stretch. After Clemson tied it at 70 on Jaron Blossomgame's three-point play with 2:18 left, Perrantes made his fourth 3-pointer to put Virginia back in front.

