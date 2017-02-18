Ojeleye, No. 19 SMU rally for 76-66 win over Houston

Basketball (Photo: efks/Thinkstock)

HOUSTON (AP) - Semi Ojeleye had 18 of his 22 points in the second half and No. 19 SMU rallied to beat Houston 76-66 on Saturday.

Ojeleye also had nine rebounds, and the Mustangs have won ninth straight and 20 out of 21.

Ben Moore had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Sterling Brown had 16 points and Jarrey Foster added 10 points for SMU (24-4, 14-1 American), which shot 46 percent, including 56 percent in the second half.

SMU shot 79 percent from the free-throw line, including 19 of 23 in the second half.

Rob Gray Jr. had 23 points to lead Houston (18-8, 9-5), which ended a five-game winning streak. Damyean Dotson had 19 points, and Galen Robinson Jr. added 11 points for the Cougars.

