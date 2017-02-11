No. 4 Louisville's second-half rally tops Miami, 71-66

Feb 11, 2017; Louisville, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Quentin Snider (4) dribbles against Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Ja'Quan Newton (0) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jamie Rhodes, Jamie Rhodes)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Quentin Snider returned from an injury to score 13 points, including a big 3-pointer with 41 seconds remaining, and Deng Adel and Donovan Mitchell added 18 points each as No. 4 Louisville rallied past Miami 71-66 on Saturday.

The Cardinals (20-5, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) had to fight back from a 14-point first-half deficit and finally drew even on Mitchell's 3 with 6:12 left, part of a 13-0 run for a 61-53 lead. Louisville's surge included Adel's four-point play.

Miami rallied to tie it at 61 with 1:56 left before Snider made two free throws and then the long 3 from the left side of the arc as he returned from a six-game absence with a hip injury. Mitchell followed with three free throws before Jaylen Johnson made two with 5 seconds left to seal the hard-fought victory.

Ja'Quan Newton had 15 points for the Hurricanes (16-8, 6-6), who had won four of five coming in.

