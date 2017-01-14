No. 3 Villanova beats St. John's 70-57

Jan 14, 2017; Queens, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Shamorie Ponds (2) fights for the ball with Villanova Wildcats guard Donte DiVincenzo (10) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Villanova Wildcats won 70-57. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Anthony Gruppuso, Anthony Gruppuso)

NEW YORK (AP) - Redshirt freshman guard Dante DiVincenzo had a season-high 19 points and No. 3 Villanova pulled away to a 70-57 victory over St. John's on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Mikal Bridges had 12 points and Josh Hart added 11 points for the Wildcats (17-1, 5-1 Big East), who started the season with a 14-game winning streak. The defending national champions have won 23 of their last 24 games.

Freshman Shamorie Ponds had 13 points for the Red Storm (8-11, 2-4), who have lost four straight overall and 10 in a row to Villanova.

Villanova had trouble shooting early in the game, missing eight of its first nine 3-point attempts. DiVincenzo changed that by making three of the Wildcats' 21 3-point attempts in the game.

The Wildcats didn't start pulling away until the final 7 minutes. A 7-0 run capped by a 3 by Kris Jenkins gave Villanova a 60-48 lead with 4:56 to play.

