No. 24 Butler defense shuts down DePaul in 82-66 win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Nate Fowler scored 15 points and Kelan Martin added 14 points and eight rebounds Sunday as No. 24 Butler blew out DePaul 82-66.

The Bulldogs (21-6, 10-5 Big East) won their second straight and retained their hold on second place in the conference standings.

Eli Cain had 24 points for DePaul (8-19, 1-13), which has lost 10 straight. Joe Hanel had 10 points.

DePaul led 27-22 with 4:52 to go in the first half but failed to score again until 17:11 was left in the game.

Butler took advantage of the drought with a 21-0 run that made it 43-27.

The Blue Demons didn't get closer than 11 points the rest of the game, and the Bulldogs put it away with a 13-0 second-half run.

